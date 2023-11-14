Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SUM traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. 216,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

