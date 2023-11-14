Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 189.79% and a negative return on equity of 105.50%.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.88. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

