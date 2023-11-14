Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 7.9%

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.70 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.70 ($1.05). Approximately 5,797,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,816,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -714.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

