Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCP remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

