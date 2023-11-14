Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $169.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,274,475,343 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,927,560 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

