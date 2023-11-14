T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,945,800.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,901. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

