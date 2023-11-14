T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 500 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

