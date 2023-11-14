Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 2.4 %
Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 577,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,269. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
