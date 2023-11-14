Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TALKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,111. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 640.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,015,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 878,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

