Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 11,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $10.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.25. 302,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.34 and its 200-day moving average is $419.23. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $473.18.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

