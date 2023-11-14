Tamarack Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AngioDynamics makes up about 1.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.17% of AngioDynamics worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 117,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.