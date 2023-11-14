Tamarack Advisers LP Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Cerus comprises approximately 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.97% of Cerus worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 656,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 565,549 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 22.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 854,609 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of CERS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 1,240,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $313.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CERS

Cerus Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.