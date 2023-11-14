Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 18.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. 1,950,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,381,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Specifically, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $146,744 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.