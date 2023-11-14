Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $5,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,429,398.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 750,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $5,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,429,398.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 844,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $795.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

