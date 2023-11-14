Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,267,000 after acquiring an additional 429,579 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 241,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $807.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.73.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

