Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 104,007 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 807,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.