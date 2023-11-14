Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,675 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Xencor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

Xencor Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 137,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,999. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. Xencor’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

