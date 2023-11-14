Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,332 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.99. 360,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,395. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

