Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of LivaNova worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $12,089,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Trading Up 4.9 %
LIVN traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 934.59 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
