Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of LivaNova worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $12,089,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 4.9 %

LIVN traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 934.59 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.