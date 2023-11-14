Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Up 6.7 %

GH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 713,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,594. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

