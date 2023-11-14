Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 381.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,058 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Baxter International worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 43,092 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Baxter International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,026,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 1,314,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,525. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.