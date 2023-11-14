Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,072 shares of company stock valued at $82,173,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.22. 61,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,408. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.08. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

