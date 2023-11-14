Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $6.74 on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 165,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,822. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

View Our Latest Report on MDGL

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.