Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,338 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

BCYC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

