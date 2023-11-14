Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,451 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.3 %

EW traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. 2,003,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.