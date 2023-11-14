Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 24,636 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $63,084.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,587. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 566,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,148. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.