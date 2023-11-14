Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 24,636 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.
In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $63,084.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,587. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NTRA stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 566,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,148. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
