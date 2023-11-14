Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of THC traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 584,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
