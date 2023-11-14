Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of THC traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 584,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.