TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CEO Purchases $49,940.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Koblish acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.03. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 63.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 777,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

