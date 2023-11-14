TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 8,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.75. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

