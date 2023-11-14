Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $83.77

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Tellor has a total market cap of $209.50 million and $81.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $83.77 or 0.00235669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,556,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,859 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @justbrendax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

