Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TEI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

