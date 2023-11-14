Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TEI opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.