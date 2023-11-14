Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 6th Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.7 %
THC traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 593,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,469. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
