The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:AESC traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 20,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,593. AES has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AES by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

