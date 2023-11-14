The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
AES Price Performance
NYSE:AESC traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 20,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,593. AES has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AES by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
