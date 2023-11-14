The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $18.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $306.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.