The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

