The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $886.45 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 9% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $886.45 million and approximately $149.49 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,095,031,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.