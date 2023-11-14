The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. 1,592,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

