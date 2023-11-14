ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s current price.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 26,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,997. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Stories

