Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $109.03 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,032,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

