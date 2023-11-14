Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE TRI opened at C$183.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$146.19 and a twelve month high of C$185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$171.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.71.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

