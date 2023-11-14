Thunder Brawl (THB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $874.56

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $7,215.53 and $874.56 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00003986 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

