Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 147203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

TIPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tiptree Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $659.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

