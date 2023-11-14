TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Purchases $99,989.40 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TKO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,565. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.92. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
