Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.31

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 108879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

