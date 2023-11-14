Traders Purchase High Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the typical volume of 1,886 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 10.5 %

NYSE FSM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 4,957,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

