True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.25. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.36. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

