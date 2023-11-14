True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.25. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
