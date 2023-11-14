TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director William H. Adams III Buys 15,000 Shares

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TXO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners L.P. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

