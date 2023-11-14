TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 27th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 18.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 125.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at $375,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

