TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 27th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
NYSE:TXO opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
TXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
