TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 27th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $558,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $251,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

