UBS Group Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

DVN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 4,058,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

